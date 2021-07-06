This is the interesting surface of Mars. Hallucinate!

Some of the most striking features of the surface of Mars are its mountains, all of them dormant volcanoes. The western edge of the southern hemisphere contains two different areas, the bulge of Tharsis and the volcanic complex Elysium, each with several volcanoes. The Tharsis bulge covers about 25% of the planet’s surface and rises seven to ten kilometers above it. This includes Mount Olympus, the largest mountain in the Solar System.

Until a few years ago, scientists were sure that Mars did not have plate tectonics like Earth. Then it was discovered that, in fact, yes tectonic forces operate. Not only landforms such as steep cliffs and vertical canyon walls show the existence of fully active faults, but also the fact that volcanoes on Mars are concentrated in two different areas.

The huge valley system known as Valles Marineris It is the deepest in the Solar System and occupies a quarter of the circumference of the planet. It is also a plate boundary, with horizontal movement. With only one known fault, unlike the many recorded on Earth, some believe that the tectonic system of Mars is much younger than ours.

Impact craters and basins are common in the southern hemisphere. The Hellas basin is the largest of them all, at 1,800 kilometers in diameter. The largest sinkholes are believed to date back to a period of heavy bombardment, about 3.8 billion years ago. They show signs of erosion and also contain a lot of regolith or soil deposits. The smaller craters are younger and look a lot like those on the Moon.

Mars has many different types of craters thanks to erosion, deposits and volcanic activity. They also contain ejection blankets, flows that form on the ground after an impact melts the ice below the planet’s surface, which normally melts and refreezes according to changes in temperature. There are also caps at the poles, the extent of which changes with the seasons.

Because Mars has a similar tilt to Earth, enjoy four seasons, longer and of varied duration. Temperatures drop to -143ºC in the polar caps during winter.

The atmospheric pressure on Mars is, as has also been said before, much lower than that on Earth and its atmosphere so thin that it barely blocks the incidence of heat Over the surface. There are ice clouds, probably caused when the wind raises dust; In fact, one of the most important climatic characteristics of the red planet is the dust storms, which can last up to a month.