This is the inside of the first physical Google store (video) | Industry

Following in the footsteps of Microsoft or Apple, Google finally opens its first physical store. It is located in Chelsea (New York). Let’s sneak inside …

We do not know why it has taken so long, although surely the pandemic has had something to do with the delay. But in the end Google has opened its first physical store.

It was a strategic move that sooner or later had to come, because rival companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi or Sony have had their own physical stores, for a long time.

The Google’s first physical store It is located in Chelsea (New York), and opened its doors yesterday, Thursday, June 17. In this video you can take a look inside, to get an idea of ​​what it offers:

The choice of the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan is not accidental. Most of the company’s 15,000 employees in the city live there., and Google will soon launch an urban campus, which will also integrate the store itself.

As we see in the video the Google store in New York It is a very cozy place, full of stools, wood finishes and respect for the environment. It is one of only 200 stores worldwide that has received the LEED seal that certifies its status as a green building.

In the store, visitors will be able to test all the company’s hardware products, from Pixel mobiles to Nest devices, Pixelbook laptops, Fitbit activity tracker, or Google Stadia.

More importantly, you can see how they interact with each other.

Various experts They solve doubts about specifications or device configuration, and there is also a repair service.

On one side of the store Google will offer training courses, on a big screen. There are also spaces for experimentation and fun: A kind of booth with 24 speakers automatically translates what you say into 24 languages ​​at the same time, with the help of Google Translate.

We will see if this new Google experience remains an isolated experiment, or decides to open stores around the world, as its great rivals Microsoft and Apple have done.