This is the inside of a migrant detention center on the border with Mexico

The Biden administration It allowed for the first time access to a migrant detention center on the United States border with Mexico, in the midst of a crisis due to the arrival of thousands of people, including unaccompanied minors.

In the images that the media that accessed the facilities were able to see plastic capsules and shelves full of diapers and bottles.

You cannot lose sight of children on the ground in a playpen crowding one another.

The images correspond to the facilities of Donna, Texas, under the control of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

(Photo: Dario Lopez-Mills – Pool / Getty Images)

