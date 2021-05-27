this is the innovative interior of the car that wants to compete with Tesla

There is a lot of expectation behind Lucid Air, the electric sedan from Lucid Motors, the company that wants to stand up to Tesla. Although the most important characteristics of the car have been known since last September, there were no details regarding the technology implemented inside. Fortunately this has been remedied, as the manufacturing company has detailed how is the vehicle interior.

The Lucid Air has many of the elements that are “common” in electric cars already available on the market, but it also intends to impose its stamp. The most important functions are controlled via touchscreens, although Lucid Motors is not completely detached from the physical controls.

The platform dubbed Lucid User Experience, or Lucid UX, aims to make the transition from another car easy and with a not very steep learning curve. The company’s executives have focused on ensuring that the use of the car is as intuitive as possible.

Two important displays stand out inside the Lucid Air

As far as hardware is concerned, the screens occupy a significant space in the cabin of the Lucid Air. The most important is called the Glass Cockpit and is located facing the driver, behind the wheel. Is about a 34-inch 5K floating screen, divided into three panels, which according to Lucid Motors “curves like the cabin of a jet.”

On the far left, the most frequently used controls while driving, such as lights, windscreen wipers and defrosters, are always visible. In the center, information related to speed, range and distance is grouped. While on the right appear the multimedia, navigation and communication tools.

Lucid Air’s second screen, called the Pilot Panel, is located between the driver and front passenger. It serves as a console to change driving mode or adjust climate control settings, among other functions. What’s more, the screen can be ‘hidden’ on the dashboard to provide more storage space.

As we mentioned earlier, Lucid Motos has kept physical buttons on his sedan. Thus, for example, some features visible in traditional cars can also be seen in the Lucid Air. The conventional controls are on the doors (window control / door opening and closing), above the Pilot Panel (air conditioning) and on the steering wheel.

It is worth noting that the physical controls on the steering wheel can be used to activate driving aids, set cruise control, or launch. Alexa Auto. Amazon’s virtual assistant comes built into the Lucid Air and also responds to voice commands.

Software and updates

Lucid Motors relied on Android Automotive to create its own dedicated software platform for Lucid Air. In addition, the electric car firm worked with several third-party applications to integrate services such as Spotify, Tidal and iHeartRadio, among others. In this way, he promises to get the most out of the Surreal Sound system with 21 built-in speakers inside the vehicle.

The company promises support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, although the latter will be available “with a wireless connection.” The software updates will be OTA (Over the Air), and users will also have access to the Lucid mobile app. From there they can check the battery charge level, manage the climate control and preload navigation data.

«Lucid UX is designed to evolve and grow over time, so that it can better meet your needs today and in the future, “said Lucid Motors. The Lucid Air’s selling price ranges from $ 80,000 to $ 169,000, depending on the version of the electric sedan.

