Thai company manages to convert conventional brand cars into super sports vehicles like a Lamborghini

Not being able to use the car in this quarantine it turns out something frustrating for lovers carsWell, feeling the speed when putting your hands on the wheel is something that many long to experience again as soon as possible. However, there is another way to continue fueling the passion for automobiles, and one of them is to know the proposals made by companies such as . Modifywho are specialists in making unusual transformations in the cars.

At the company of Thai origin, they are able to turn different models of generic and old brands into spectacular replicas, mainly aesthetic, of supercars.

. Modify’s specialty is to convert the Toyota MR2 to nothing less than a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. Although his work is perfect, obviously there are aesthetic and mechanical details that do not allow it to be an exact replica, for example, the dimensions and characteristics of the factory. However, the result is surprising.

Toyota MR2 converted to Lamborghini Veneno Roadster replica.

Credit: CB Media.

According to the La Vanguardia.com portal, in order to carry out this transformation, the Thai trainers equip the Japanese vehicle with different panels that modify the bodywork, generating a totally different silhouette. Among the many exterior variations is the presence of LED daytime running lights.

But the famous company not only transforms the Toyota into a Lamborghini, it also has the ability to turn it into a Ferrari LaFerrari, The impressive hybrid supercar of the Italian brand. With this transformation, the Japanese vehicle even incorporates scissor-type opening doors.

As if this were not enough, specialists also work with the mythical Honda Prelude, a model that they transform into an interpretation of Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

Although the results are surprising and leave everyone with their mouths open, it should be noted that these transformations they are not cheap. For example, the conversion of a Toyota MR2 into a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster replica has a price that is around 33,000 eurosHowever, it becomes a minimal amount compared to the more than four million euros that each of the nine unique units that were manufactured from the Venom Roadster cost at its launch in 2014.

So now you know, if you have nothing better to do in this quarantine or you want to satisfy your passion for cars, you must continue the work of this company, because its famous cars and transformations will cause total ecstasy in you.

