This is the incredible acceleration data that the Tesla Roadster would offer

The Petersen Museum in Los Angeles exhibits a prototype of the Tesla Roadster in which it assures that adding the SpaceX package would place it as the fastest car in the world to go from 0 to 100 km / h. Do you want to know how long it would take? Keep reading.

The wait is getting too long and they have already passed three years since Tesla announced with great fanfare the launch of its Roadster. Perhaps it is one more commercial strategy of Elon Musk’s company or in fact it is because even they were ahead of their own times but the reality is that the Tesla Roadster still does not go out to shoot.

Some voices speak that the Californian company could already have it prepared for the year 2022, but since it is not completely official information we are going to take it with a grain of salt. Something similar to what we are going to comment on below and that if true would make the Tesla Roadster in the fastest car on the planet.

Faster than a Formula 1

Because although the Tesla Roadster has boasted in the last three years of being able to offer its users a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and even being able to fly, now it would also add the medal of being the fastest car in the world to perform a 0 to 100 km / h

Be careful, and when I speak of ‘world car’ I also mean competition vehicles, among which are even Formula 1. Because the Gran Circo single-seaters are, today, the great references in this regard. , approving figures from 0 to 100 km / h less than 2.5 seconds.

It would be almost a second and a half faster than an F1.

A time that the Tesla Roadster would overspray because according to the description that accompanies a prototype exhibited at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles, it ensures that Roadsters equipped with the SpaceX package (the name of the aerospace company founded also by Elon Musk and which is in the middle of the space race) would be capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour, that is, of 0 to 96 km / h in just 1.1 seconds!

As we told you at the beginning, take this value with tweezers, not only because it comes from a model with such a dubious reputation as the Tesla Roadster but because we do not know if this description has been made by someone from the Petersen Museum itself to generate expectation or if it is an official data provided by Tesla itself. To find out, we will have to wait until Elon Musk kicks off his highly anticipated Tesla Roadster, something that could happen as early as 2022.