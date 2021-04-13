This is the impressive mansion that Madonna bought from The Weeknd

The fact is that Abel Tesfaye, as the interpreter is actually called, paid about $ 18 million for the mansion in 2017, and now he planned to get rid of the property for an amount of $ 25 million.

The dining room and in the distance, the hall, which includes a grand piano. (The Agency via The Grosby Group.)

Given the low demand, the musician was forced to reduce the price to 22 million, but finally Madonna would have gotten away with forcing an additional discount to pay less than 20 million for the house.

True to this character not very wasteful, the 62-year-old diva would have optimized her financial resources to the maximum with the purchase of a mansion that, located in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood, has nine bedrooms -seven in the main house and two in the guest house-, nine bathrooms and two services, a garage with capacity for five vehicles and, the highlight of all, an upper floor equipped with a terrace-bar.