This is the ideal temperature to put the air conditioning and save on the electricity bill | Life

If you are afraid that putting the air conditioner on will shoot up your electricity bill, take note of the ideal temperature to be cool and comfortable at home while saving energy.

On June 1, the new electricity bill came into force, causing so many headaches. At ComputerHoy.com we have explained everything you need to know about the new electricity rates: how it affects you and what you can do to pay less, and we have also told you which appliances you can use even at rush hour without worrying about the bill.

Air conditioning is one of the electrical appliances that we are most afraid of putting in order not to make our electricity bill more expensive. Nevertheless, it is far from being the one that consumes the most energy.

According to the Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving (IDAE), in 2020 the energy cost of air conditioning in Spanish homes was only 1%, compared to 46% for heating, 20% for hot water, 16% for electrical appliances, 10% for kitchens and 7% for lighting.

To put the air conditioning and save on the electricity bill, you have to take into account several things. With the new rates, it is important to avoid peak hours as much as possible, which go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. Try to program your appliance in Valle or Llana hours to refresh your home at a cheaper price.

Apart from this, you can also reduce energy consumption by choosing a temperature that allows you to be cool and comfortable at home but is not excessively cold. According to experts, by setting the thermostat to 25 ºC you can save on the electricity bill without passing heat, and whenever possible and bearable, they even recommend going up a notch higher.

What’s more, it is important that you maintain your air conditioning system well so that it is as efficient as possible. Check the condition of the filters and clean them if necessary, close the blinds in the central hours of the day to keep the rooms cooler, use fans if necessary to better distribute the fresh air and wear light and loose clothing to reduce the sensation of heat.