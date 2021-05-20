This is the idea that KFC has had so that we eat the chicken without staining ourselves

Many people agree: when it comes to fast food eating with your hands is much more enjoyable than eating with cutlery, especially if it is a juicy, greasy and delicious piece of fried chicken.

KFC knows it and to facilitate the play it has occurred to him turn your traditional fried chicken into something like a lolly, inserting a wooden stick so that the client does not stain his hands when eating.

Getting fat on your hands when you eat can be a small price to pay in exchange for enjoying your food if you are at home, but sometimes it can be inconvenientFor example, if the idea is to eat something fast near work on your lunch break, or if you are on a date and you don’t want to get messed up.

The solution KFC has found It is the sea of ​​simplicity and does not need high technology: just insert a stick into the piece of chicken and voilà: problem solved and clean fingers.

To baptize its new product, the company has not broken its head either: have been released under the name of Chicken popsicles, which in English means “chicken poles” and there are two flavors available: barbecue with cheese and “mala” or Sichuan pepper, the latter with a spicy touch and a crunchy topping.

At the moment, the chicken poles will only be available in Singapore and for a limited time, although we do not know if the idea will triumph and end up spreading to other countries. The company ensures that, although your hands remain pristine, the chicken is still “finger licking good.”

Campaign image

You may also like: