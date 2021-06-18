this is the IBM Mayflower, the autonomous (and solar) ship that wants to cross the Atlantic

In 1620 there was a much remembered sea voyage: the one with the mayflower, the ship that transported the first Puritans from Plymouth to the Massachusetts coast.

That ship will now have a unique successor: an IBM project will now try to the autonomous ship Mayflower crosses the Atlantic without a crew but with a lot of sensors and, yes, solar panels to power it.

There are no roads, but the challenge is huge too

Self-driving cars have not quite hit the roads, and it is clear that the technological challenge was more complex than we expected. It seems that maritime transport could be a candidate for autonomous systems of navigation, and in IBM they already have their bet prepared.

IBM’s Mayflower It is a 15 meter long trimaran and 6.2 meters of beam that is made of aluminum and carbon compounds. It weighs five tons, and its drive system is powered by solar panels, although it also has an auxiliary diesel engine.

The ship is capable of reaching maximum speeds of 10 knots (about 18 km / hour) and it is fully autonomous, although a team of engineers will monitor its journey from a control center in Plymouth, UK.

Although there is no human crew, the Mayflower has 50 sensors for autonomous navigation. Among them are six machine vision cameras and a deep learning system that allows the spacecraft identify and avoid obstacles, hostile currents and even weather threats, but always adjusting to international navigation standards.

In this huge group of sensors (700 kg of technological equipment) are acoustic sensors, temperature and instruments for taking air and water samples. This will make it possible to collect data for the chemical study of the ocean, but also to analyze ocean currents.

The trip may not be as legendary as the one that made that Mayflower of 1620, but of course if it is successful it will be raised a new turning point in the future of autonomous maritime navigation.

Via | NewAtlas