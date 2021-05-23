this is the hybrid work scenario posed by technology companies in Spain

As Spain moves towards normality, the debate on remote working is fueled. Some companies are forcing their employees to return to the office, many workers defend their right to decide where they want to work and studies suggest that teleworking in our country is not here to stay.

The technology sector is one of those that seems more open to flexibility, but with nuances. Except for some companies that have given their entire staff total freedom to telecommute if they wish, such as Spotify, most tech companies are opting for hybrid work, with the possibility of working some days at home and others at the office, such as Microsoft, Salesforce or Google. The latter have even carried out important modifications in their offices to adapt them to the new labor reality.

In Spain there have also been several technology companies that have announced that they will bet on hybrid work, and in Engadget we wanted to know how they pose this new reality and if their offices are prepared for it or will need modifications. This is what they have told us.

10 years TELEWORKING_ the BEST, the WORST and the TRICKS

Salesforce

North Americans have implemented a flexible work policy worldwide, which they will also apply in Spain, whereby their workers can choose between office, hybrid or completely remote at will. For the first and second they explain that have addressed modifications to their facilities to maintain security while the pandemic is not controlled, some changes that will be maintained when everything returns to normal.

A) Yes, They have eliminated the fixed positions of their employees, replacing them with shared desks -a system known as hot desking-, they have opted for more open spaces by reducing the capacity of the office to 50% and have installed cabinets that allow employees to store some of the things they need to work and will no longer be able to leave on a table that is not yours.

Microsoft

Microsoft, like Salesforce, is developing hybrid work policies worldwide that will also be applied in Spain. Those of Redmond are going to adapt their offices to this new reality with the creation of spaces in which screens, cameras and mixed reality tools are combined that allow any teleworker to participate in face-to-face activities in a more inclusive way.

These innovations, they point out, will be implemented in all spaces, from the meeting rooms to the innovation laboratories, passing through the desk areas.

Microsoft has given its employees the possibility to choose the type of work they want: they can work all week in the offices, completely remotely or combine both in a hybrid mode.

The Americans admit that despite their plans to modify the offices, the scene is so new that they continue to investigate the different possibilities that exist to adapt their facilities to hybrid work, so they are not yet fully optimized for this work modality.

IBM Spain

From IBM Spain they explain that their spaces they were already quite adapted to a reality of hybrid work before the pandemic, therefore they will limit themselves to continuing with them without modifications. “At IBM we already had both flexible hours and a combination of home-office location, with jobs not assigned to a specific employee. We will continue in this same line ”, they point out.

IBM offices have Unassigned desks, large, uncluttered spaces and meeting rooms with screens to include team members who are not in the office. They also installed storage cabinets for employees to leave belongings that they did not want to take home, such as peripherals.

Image of the IBM Spain office.

Huawei

In Huawei Spain they also point out that their offices already had the necessary characteristics for hybrid work before the pandemic, so they will continue in that line. Asians they had a hot desking policy before March 2020 that they plan to maintain and expand, so they explain that they do not plan to tackle any draft reform when everything returns to normal.

Yes they have established organizational changes to ensure orderly employee turnover through a shift system, in such a way that the offices never exceed 40% of their capacity.

In addition, they have made an assessment of the workplace in the home of their workers to provide adequate equipment to work remotely a few days a week if they did not have itsuch as suitable chairs, additional screens or various peripherals.

Orange

Orange also does not plan to make major modifications to its offices. As they explain, they carried out a major reform in 2016 that was already preparing them for a hybrid work scenario, although they do specify that they have had to make slight adaptations during the pandemic, especially for security reasons, how to separate the desks further, place partitions between them and reduce the capacity of the facilities.

These slight changes as a result of the coronavirus will continue when normality returns, except for the partitions, in such a way that in the telco offices there will be fewer employees than what used to be usual before March 2020, with more desks. separated and no fixed allocation. They also want to increase the number of days their employees can telecommute per week.

They have also developed a staff management tool to organize the presence of workers in the offices, with the aim that they do not exceed the new reduced capacity. They have also established a rotating parking system for people who come to the office.

Regarding the meetings, they explain that the 2016 modification has already left behind the traditional rooms for this purpose and It replaced them with more open, informal and specific spaces, each oriented to different types of encounters: videoconferences, presentations or physical meetings.

Orange offices.

Canyon

The Japanese manufacturer has undertaken reforms in its offices in Spain as a result of the pandemic and with the specific objective of adapting them to hybrid work. As they explain, they have reconditioned the spaces so that they are clearer, with more distance between the desks. They do not specify if they have opted for the hot desking mode.

They do report that have created a shift system to organize employee attendance because they have reduced the capacity of the offices as a result of the pandemic, a measure that they intend to maintain when everything returns to normal.

Canon offices in Spain.

Other companies are not clear

Other technology companies consulted by Xataka are still not clear about what they will do in terms of hybrid work, or if they will modify their offices in the case of opting for this work modality. Facebook has already announced that it will offer the possibility of telecommuting to a good part of its employees, but It has not clarified what it will do with those who want to combine face-to-face with work at home, not even when this medium has asked about it.

Twitter, for its part, has explained to Xataka that its offices remain closed since the management established that teleworking was mandatory, and that they will not assess any new labor needs that may have arisen during the pandemic until they are reopened.

HP has said that they will report on this point later, and in similar terms has stated Telefónica, which indicates that they are developing a new work model that has not yet closed, so they prefer not to tell anything about him for the moment.