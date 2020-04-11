The actor couple have a beautiful house in Los Angeles that stands out for its spectacular views of the city.

Horacio Pancheri and Marimar Vega confirmed their romantic relationship in August 2019 and have since become inseparable.

The actors, who like their dog, Flat, they were part of the series ‘The game of the keys’, they live in a house of Los Angeles in California.

Through various videos and photographs, the couple has allowed us to know in detail part of their intimacy.

Their house has two perfectly distributed floors, so they can carry out their activities without going to a gym or public park.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom stands out for its bed with white sheets and for its headboard, which has a very particular design.

Room

The living room of the house is made up of light-colored sofas, a wooden coffee table, as well as a carpet on which everyone likes to sit.

Balcony

Next to the room there are two windows that allow natural light to enter, as well as a couple of balconies with a spectacular view of the city.

Kitchen

Next to the living room is the kitchen, which stands out for its bar with space for three benches, as well as for its equipment.

The kitchen furniture is chocolate colored, while the bar and grill are white.

Exercise space

Horacio Pancheri and Marimar Vega They set up a space for their exercise routines in their living room, where they practice yoga and perform various stretches.

Television room

The house also has a television room in which the couple has a small sofa, a TV cabinet and a carpet.

Stairs

The house has a spiral staircase that connects the ground floor with the upper floor.

