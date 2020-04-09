The couple has a majestic house in the town of Covina, their size being such that they have even received musical groups

The couple made up of Larry hernandez Y Kenya Ontiveros is waiting for their third daughter in common, Daley, who will arrive in the coming months to complete the home they have in the city of Covina, in California.

The house, which they bought in November 2013 and which is located about 40 minutes from Los Angeles, has an area of ​​3,345 square feet and was valued at $ 1,089,000.

In 2018 they made some adjustments to the property of a flat that has a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, so it still has enough space to receive the new member of the family.

Through various videos, Larry and Kenya have shared details of their family life, allowing us to discover some corners of their cozy home, which we have even been able to see in ‘Larrymania’.

Living room

The living room is the first room that is seen when entering the property and stands out for having a spectacular view of the backyard and the pool.

In the living room area they have a coffee table, various decorative items, some plants and mirrors.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom has a bed with headboard and white linens. On the left side of the bed there is a lamp, while on the right side they placed a decorative item.

Like much of the walls in the house, the one in the room is also decorated with wallpaper.

Kitchen

The kitchen is a space very frequented by Larry and Kenya, who love to prepare some typical Mexican dishes, so it is important for them to have an equipped and very spacious kitchen to be able to handle food without complications.

The kitchen bar is so big that it could be considered as a kind of second dining room.

To one side of the kitchen is the main dining room, which is made up of a table with capacity for eight people.

Television room

Like Larry, his daughters are soccer fans, so the three gather in the TV room to watch Cruz Azul games.

Swimming pool

Like any house with children, the pool can not miss, so Daleyza, Dalary and soon Daley will be the happiest while enjoying a dip.

Yard

The house has a large rear garden, which is not only enjoyed by the couple’s daughters and their dogs, Plomin, Mumu and Mimi, but also by Larry, who loves riding his ATV or playing basketball with his friends, just as it happened when he invited the Mexican soccer player Julio César Domínguez.

The garden also has an extensive children’s play area and an area to prepare delicious grills.

He is so big that he has even served as musical performances for various bands that they have hired to liven up their events.

Garage

The property has plenty of outdoor space to park vehicles, as well as a covered space that seats six cars.

