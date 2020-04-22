We take you to know the most famous cuisine in Mexico, where the actress has created some of her emblematic culinary recipes.

Anahí, 36, went viral in recent days for his peculiar way of preparing enfrijoladas, one of the most famous and exquisite dishes in Mexican cuisine.

Although he broke the Internet with his way of making this delicious recipe, this is not the first time that the politician’s wife Manuel Velasco It opens the doors of his home to his followers, since he has been doing it for several months through the videos he shares on his YouTube channel.

That is why below we share some videos and photographs that show some corners of the house that she shares with her husband and two children, in the state of Chiapas, in southern Mexico.

Kitchen

The kitchen is the most famous room in Anahí’s house, since since November 28, 2019 he has used it as a set to record his homemade recipes.

Its kitchen is open, white in color and has an island in the center that serves to prepare food, as well as to place some kitchen utensils.

The bar is so wide that Anahí also has space for his stove, which makes his work as a chef too easy.

Gym

In addition to the kitchen, the gym is another of the spaces that has most shown its followers.

This room is equipped with weights, mirrors and all the necessary devices so that the actress of bel Rebelde ’can carry out a complete exercise routine.

He also uses the room for his yoga sessions and for meditation.

Keep reading

Meet the spectacular ranch that Joan Sebastian inherited from his son Julián Figueroa

Meet the $ 30 million mansion where Pharrell Williams is quarantined

Get to know the house in Miami where Jacky Bracamontes, Martín Fuentes and their five daughters are quarantined

Meet the spectacular ranch of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo in Mexico

.