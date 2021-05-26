This is the ‘haunted palace’ of NY that belonged to Joan Rivers and is now looking for a new owner



Joan Rivers’ former ‘palace’ is looking for an owner.

The actress Joan Rivers, who died on September 4, 2014 in the city of New York, he owned an authentic ‘palace’ in the Big Apple, which was sold to a Saudi prince after his unfortunate death.

Today the property, located very close to Fifth Avenue and Central Park, became news again after it was announced that it was put on sale in $ 38 million, a figure much higher than the one the prince paid at the time.

The property, which is in a classic neo-French style and was designed by the architect Horace Trumbauer It is currently a kind of triplex penthouse.

Inside it has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, dance room, music room, library, five fireplaces, elevator, terrace, among other spaces.

Beyond the rooms, what is striking is the decoration of the residence, since Joan was inspired by royalty, which is why its floors seem taken from the Palace of Versailles and its walls from one of the many palaces that are to be found. throughout the world.

“It is what Marie Antoinette would have done if she had had money,” shared Joan, at the time, during an interview.

The building, which was originally a mansion, was home to the also comedian for 28 long years, but its history goes much further, as it was designed, in 1903, to be inhabited by John and Alice Troth Drexel, two members of New York high society.

In the thirties the property was divided, giving way to a building with nine apartments, and it was until 1988 that the arrival of the celebrity to the place took place.

Although everything at first glance seems charming, the reality is very different when the history of the property is known in depth, since Joan was convinced that it was haunted and that it was still inhabited by a niece of JP Morgan, a theory that was shared by several of his neighbors.

