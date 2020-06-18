WWDC 2020 is just around the corner and we can’t stop thinking about the hardware that could be presented. Yes, we know that it is an event by and for developers and that hardware is not the protagonist. In the past we have seen some teams perform and this year we could well expect some. Among the most prominent are new iMac, Apple TV 6 AirPods Studio and AirTags. Let’s look at each one in detail.

The new iMac in search of a redesign

There are numerous clues that point to a renewal of the iMac. One that goes beyond the “simple” tuning of new components. Apple’s desktop computer has been without a significant change in design for a decade. Except for a weight loss in 2012.

His last component tuning was with the iMac 2019 In March from last year. So we have been with the same specifications for more than a year. The stock of models in the resellers has been parched for some time and the Eurasian database already indicates that new models are on the way.

The iMac is the team that has the best chance of being renewed and redesigned in this WWDC 2020

And what will the new iMac 2020 be like? They are expected to bring a new design with smaller frames, resembling the Apple Pro Display XDR and the design of the iPad Pro. They would leave behind the Fusion Drives and would only be SSDs, with an AMD Navi GPU, a T2 security chip and possibly a 23-inch model (at the expense of the 21.5-inch model frames).

Regarding the iMac Pro, is a real mystery. There are no rumors about this team bringing the same components since it was released in December 2017. Sharing design with the 27-inch iMac, it would be reasonable to expect an update as well.

If a product is presented, iMac are the ones with the most ballots. At WWDC Apple focuses on professional app development audience, so these teams are the ones that fit perfectly.

Apple TV 6, seeking to conquer the living room again

The fifth generation Apple TV, known as Apple TV 4K, has been with us since September 2017. Inside are an A10X Fusion processor, the improved version of the iPhone 7, as well as 32 or 64GB capacities. The chip allows you to play 4K content.

With the time that has passed, it is normal to expect a new version. Rumors suggest that an Apple TV 6 is imminent, with A12X Bionic processor, HDMI 2.1 support and doubling the capacity up to 64-128GB. It is also rumored the existence of a pack that included a controller and a subscription to Apple Arcade (we understand that annual).

Even more hardware: AirPods Studio and AirTags

The AirPods Studio are, for the moment, a model that only exists in rumors. Is about Beats-style headband headphones. They would have the following functions and characteristics:

Noise Cancellation.

Interchangeable parts by magnets.

Higher sound quality.

Position and orientation detection where it doesn’t matter which side you put them on.

Price: $ 349.

There are also rumored AirPods Lite, similar to the AirPods Pro but without noise cancellation. But those seem thought for later in 2020. As for the AirTags, we have been hearing about them since last year. Its integration with the Search app would allow us to find lost objects thanks to these tags.

In summary, we have many candidates to see at the next WWDC 2020. Even more if we consider that Apple did not carry out the event that is believed to have been scheduled for last March. Of course, we must take into account the type of audience for this keynote and its professional segment.

