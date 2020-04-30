It may also be useful for your caregivers and health personnel (Photo: Special)

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, presented this Wednesday during the conference of the Ministry of Health in the National Palace, the Guide for the Protection of the Health of People with Disabilities in the Context of COVID-19.

This document was a coordinated work between the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), the National Council for the Development and Inclusion of People with Disabilities (Conadis) and civil society Three Twelve Movement, with the objective of indicate the basic measures to be implemented to protect the health of this sector of the population, as well as caregivers and medical personnel in the event of a health emergency.

According to Cortés Alcalá, the guide details the symptoms of COVID-19, the hygiene measures already where to go in case of suspecting being infected.

The document breaks down considerations to be taken with each person, depending on their type of disability: auditory, visual, motor, intellectual, with cerebral palsy, or psychosocial. For this, the informative material will be translated into sign language (LPM: Mexican Sign Language), braille system, among others.

The guide was designed by Conapred, Conadis and Movimiento Tres Doce (Photo: Ministry of Health)

This is how the government will seek to bring information to people with disabilities:

Hearing impaired

1. Guarantee that the information disseminated about covid-19 in the mass media, in addition to having the characteristics indicated in the general considerations, is accessible through:

a.) Interpretation in Mexican Sign Language (LSM).

b. ) The incorporation of subtitles in Spanish, in perceptible and contrasting texts.

2. An interpreter service is made available to deaf people in LSM for video calls, considering that not all deaf people will be able to use the chat since not all of them know how to read and write.

People with intellectual disabilities, people with autism spectrum condition and multiple disabilities

1. Disseminate information about covid-19 through:

a) Easy reading

b) Use of pictograms or images as Boardmaker (symbol gallery or drawings)

c) Videos or sheets made with a universal design, to be useful for all types of disabilities.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

People with cerebral palsy

1.Disseminate information about covid-19 through:

a) Use of videos, triptychs, drawings or stories.

People with motor disabilities

1. Disseminate information about the hygiene and continuous cleaning measures that people with motor disabilities must apply to the technical aids they use for their travel.

2. Disseminate information about the physical accessibility measures that must be adopted in health establishments and centers so that people with motor disabilities can enter and move.

People with psychosocial disabilities

a) Disseminate information about covid-19 through:

b) Easy reading. c) Use of pictograms.

Visually impaired people

a) Disseminate information about covid-19 through:

b) Braille Writing System.

c) Word files, in case the information is transmitted by digital means, to guarantee that it can be read by screen readers of computers or telephones. The use of macro and audio descriptions of images in digital documents is also recommended.

To consult and download the complete guide enters here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

For his part, the director of Epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomy, announced that so far in Mexico there are 17,799 confirmed cases and 1,732 deaths by coronavirus.

Alomy explained that of the total of cases, only 5,444 started with symptoms in the last 14 days, this represents around a third of the total accumulated cases.

Regarding the number of suspected cases accumulated, the figure amounts to 13,263 and the tests that have given negative results add up to 50,850. The total of the people studied with suspected coronavirus in the country, as reported by the Ministry of Health, is 81,912.

