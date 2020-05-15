The grid of the F1 World Cup will change in 2021. The signings of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo for McLaren, announced this Thursday, may not be the only news for next season. After his departure from the rampant horse team, Sebastian Vettel is a free agent. In addition there is the possible return of Fernando Alonso to F1.

The latest rumors suggest that will fill the vacancy that Ricciardo has left in Renault, so Vettel would be left without a gap unless some team changes their minds and decides to incorporate the German and remove one of its two pilots today. One of them could be the Mercedes team. Team boss Toto Wolf acknowledges that he wants to keep the Hamilton-Bottas couple for 2021, although he assures that he cannot ignore the departure of the Ferrari German.

The truth is Hamilton and Bottas end contract later this year and they still haven’t renewed. There is talk of the possibility of raising George Russel, raised in the team’s youth affiliate, to replace the Finn but the fact that Vettel is free could change the plans. Regarding Ferrari, the situation is clear: Leclerc and Sainz will be a couple in 2021, since the Monegasque is the big bet and has a contract until 2024.

In Red Bull it seems that Max Verstappen will continue to lead the project. His contract expires at the end of 2023. While the future of his current partner, Alexander Albon, it is not so clear since its connection with the Austrian team ends in 2020. Although Helmut Marko, head of Red Bull, has made it clear that there is no room for his former driver at the moment.

Alonso to Renault?

Another of the teams that will make modifications is Renault. After Ricciardo’s departure to McLaren, one free seat remained in the French team. Esteban Ocon will follow since he has a contract until the end of 2021, with an option for another. There is talk of the possibility of Fernando Alonso returning to the house that saw him win two world championships. It is the main favorite to fill that gap.

For his part, McLaren, which will have a Mercedes engine from 2021, has signed Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who will form a couple with the British and current teammate of Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris. Racing Point, which will become Aston Martin F1 in 2021, will have a priori with Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and the Canadian Lance Stroll.

The team AlphaTauri the Russian will form it in principle Danill Kvyat, with a contract until the end of 2020, and the French Pierre gasly. While in Alfa Romeo, so much Kimi Raïkkonen as his partner Antonio Giovinazzi finish contract later this season. The Finn has yet to decide whether to continue or end his career with a world championship behind him.

Vettel asks for time to decide

The team Haas F1, with a Ferrari engine, has Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean. However, both end their contract this course and their situation is unknown due to the lack of results of the team and their problems on the track. In Williams there is the british George Russell, with a contract until the end of 2021, which aspires to have a steering wheel in Mercedes, being a product of its quarry. The Canadian Nicholas Latifi, who will play his first season in F1 in 2020, has not yet competed in a grand prize.

Regarding free agents, he highlights Sebastian Vettel. The German wants to take time to reflect on the future and decide what to do. There is also Alonso who has not hidden his desire to return to F1 in 2021, and it could be from the hand of Renault. While Nico Hülkenberg, which has taken 2020 as a gap year, would also be willing to return.