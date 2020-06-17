Last February, the United Kingdom announced that it will ban combustion cars in 2035, including hybrid cars, a measure that brought the date originally planned to undertake said change by five years. In this transition towards the electric car, without local emissions, the British government has also proposed specific license plates for electric cars, with a green badge on the left side, which will make emissions-free vehicles more easily identifiable.

These new license plates for electric cars will begin to be implemented starting next fall, as confirmed by the UK Secretary for Transport. The measure is part of the plans to boost electric mobility, and which includes an investment of 13.4 billion for research and development of technologies related to ‘zero emissions’ vehicles, from vehicles themselves to charging infrastructure.

The new plates will be distinguishable by the green badge on the left side, and only fully electric vehicles may carry it, without local emissions. The typography, the numbering of the license plate and the rest of the design will remain the same as before, with the front plate with a white background and the back with a yellow background.

These green plates will be associated with a series of incentives for electric car drivers, such as cheaper parking or free entry into zero-emission zones. In addition, the government also wants them to serve to increase awareness of society, showing others the implementation -and the need- of a greener transport is within our reach.

The objective of the British Executive is to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050, for which it will continue to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles – and not just passenger cars. The economic stimulus measures will be linked to the promotion of more sustainable mobility, and through the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV, for its acronym in English) will allocate 11.150 million euros in the ‘Vehicle Innovation Competition zero emissions’.

It is a program whose objective is to attract and finance companies to develop electric battery vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, battery technology, as well as that related to charging infrastructure.