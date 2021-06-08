This is the great surprise of the Malaga Festival

The lives of the women of a town in Tierra de Barros seem suspended in time and space. On them, Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez builds in ‘Brave flash’ an x-ray of the tedious and suffocating passage of days in a small environment that, however, is only the excuse to talk about many things. The film, which has been presented at the Malaga Festival after passing through Rotterdam, talks about the inheritance received, the inherited traditions, the fight against patriarchy, the taboo of female sexuality, especially after a certain age … And he does so by mixing fiction with reality in a cinematographic exercise that already smells like Biznaga de Oro.

Filmin

The director speaks with knowledge of the facts. He went to live in Puebla de la Reina for nine months to soak up first-hand a rural day to day absolutely extrapolated to any other place in the world. There, and before embarking on the four weeks that the filming lasted, she held a workshop for women on cinema and how it had represented them. As the new protagonists recognize, among which Guadalupe Gutiérrez, Carmen Valverde and Isabel María Mendoza stand out, “Ainhoa ​​arrived to turn the town upside down.” Because it seems that in emptied Spain nothing ever happens … but everything happens.

Filmin

Suspense and magical realism

In ‘Brave Flash’ death, loneliness, suicide, misery, superstitions, physical and spiritual emptiness are touched. And it is done with the same sordidness as everyday life. It is a poem of pain, a series of decadent and tremendously beautiful rural prints with a very risky visual power that, although it can connect with the aesthetics of David Lynch, Lars Von Trier, Buñuel or Fellini, generates a universe of its own. A way of filming that reaches its climax with a dreamlike scene in which the group of protagonists liberate themselves in an “ode to the self-pleasure of mature women”, as defined by the director herself.

Suspense, magical realism, kitsch and pop for one of the most powerful titles that have passed through the contest and that, totally removed from the industry canons, already smells like Biznaga de Oro. It will hit theaters on June 18.

ALEXZEA

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io