Members and fans of the FC Barcelona have been listening repeatedly, and increasingly, about the Barça Studios. At the beginning with some ignorance and now, after some official presentation and a great opening ceremony that took place last September, with more information and knowing how to identify what we mean when we talk about Barça Studios, that initiative project of the board that presides Josep María Bartomeu and that they have ‘given birth’ to a large group of professionals with a team at the head made up of the manager Dídac Lee, the director of Marca Barça, Guillem Graell, and the director of BarçaTV, Paco Latorre.

What surely many still do not know is the great commitment that the club has made at the heritage and technological level, all centralized in the headquarters of the Barça Studios in Sant Just, exporting, saving the distances, the idea of ​​the famous ‘Universal Studios’ of Hollywood and making a small replica at the conceptual level in Barcelona.

Sets, editing rooms or the BarçaTV newsroom, on 2,000 m2 in Sant Just

The club was looking for a space to end geographical diversification (Camp Nou, offices, Ciutat Esportiva …) and locate the world physical headquarters for the creation, production and distribution of audiovisual content related to Barca, and converted an old ship from the nearby municipality to Barcelona, and that once was the ‘house’ of mythical programs like Martian Chronicles or The Anthill, adapting it to the needs of space and technology so that about 120 people work daily to grow a project called to be very powerful in its sector. Said and done. The conditioning was gradual because they had more than 2,000 square meters ahead of them to distribute, distribute and organize to facilitate day-to-day tasks. The jewel in the crown is a large 650-square-meter set that at the moment has been used for small projects but which in the future will be an innovative and pioneering space in audiovisual matters at the level of sports clubs.

The physical space is not completely finished but it works at full capacity

The set most used today is another one of about 85 square meters where the Hora B programs take place daily. The salon, Marker, as well as some specific interviews or special programs. In order for everything to arrive with the highest possible quality on the audience’s sofa, they have six editing rooms, twelve post-production rooms, four audio rooms, eight call centers and a opening room that allows post-production in 4K, as was the case with the famous series’Matchday’. To all this we must add more than 200 square meters of production offices, drafting of Barça TV and meeting rooms, in addition to a large office / dining room.

The manager responsible for the digital area, Didac

read, he assured in statements to MD about the Barca

Studios that “it is an idea of ​​the president Bartomeu promoted by the Board of Directors “and added that” this movement is a pioneer in the soccer industry and it is a bet that is here to stay and I hope that in 40 or 50 years it will continue to exist. It reaffirms the club’s commitment to enter the world of entertainment ”.

At the moment, their own productions are few because it is a project that is in its initial phase, but the idea is that within a short time there will be a great offer of its own content and that all of it is the product of what is cooks in the ‘audiovisual house’ of the FC Barcelona. The Camp

NouAs it cannot be otherwise, it will continue to be the sports temple of Barca while the Barca

Studios of Sant Just Desvern they are expected to be the audiovisual temple of the club, in both cases with the sole idea of ​​exporting a model and style to the entire world.