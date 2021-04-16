this is the great cameo of his episode 5

It had been announced that there would be a great cameo of a new character in “Truth,” the fifth episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021). And so it has been. These publicity stunts fuel the desire of viewers to see the episodes of this Disney Plus series, as they already did with WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021). But sometimes we want them to stay quiet so that we can get a surprise.

Despite this, there is no doubt that waiting for the details has been worth it. Because of the way in which they have composed the specific scene, because of how well they have written their script and the taste that gives the talent of the well-known actress who plays the curious and brand new character, straight out of the comics.

Another aristocrat in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Is about Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, for whose incarnation they have chosen the New Yorker Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She is remembered primarily for her role as Elaine Benes on the unforgettable television comedy Seinfeld (Jerry Ditto and Larry David, 1989-1998).

But there have also been two characters from Woody Allen’s cinema, Mary in Hannah and her sisters (1986) and Leslie in Dismantling Harry (1997), the Maggie Lizer from Arrested Development (Mitchell Hurwitz, 2003-2019), a the protagonist of The Adventures of Christine (Kari Lizer, 2006-2010), ditto Campbell, or that of Veep (Armando Iannucci, 2012-2019), the former senator Selina Meyer. And it is clear that none of these fictional beings look the least bit to Falcon’s second aristocrat and the Winter Soldier.

The Countess look for john walker (Wyatt Russell) right after he is fired as Captain America and announced that he is being discharged without honors. He says he thinks it’s great that he killed one of the Flagless, and that he should have killed them all. He does not ignore that he decided to inject the serum that he took from Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) to become a supersoldier like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

He assures you that there are people who highly value your skills, that get in touch with her at the right time it will be the best decision you have made in your entire life and, finally, that you should not worry about Captain America’s shield because it does not belong to the United States Government because there is a legal vacuum.

The fickle countess

For the readers of Marvel comics, the introduction of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was in number 159 of Strange Tales (Jim Steranko, Roy Thomas and Marie Severin, 1967). What SHIELD memberPossessing fighting and marksmanship skills, she led a team of elite female agents called the Femme Force.

MShe was previously romantically involved with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and she was jealous of how he often took an interest in her ex-partner, prompting her to fuck Steve Rogers, the two men got into a confrontation and Sharon Carter (Emily Vancamp) got too furious. But, of course, it is highly unlikely that any of this will happen in the next Marvel series and movies.

Later, it was discovered that she was a sleeping Russian spy and member of HYDRA, and decided to assume the name of Madame Hydra. But his loyalty is fickle, and acts according to his own interests at each moment, so it does not seem strange that he also betrayed the criminal organization of Red Skull (Hugo Weaving). For now, We do not know why he wants to recruit the uncontrolled John Walker for whatever he does, and we assume that they will explain it to us in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

