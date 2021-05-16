This is the Government’s € 8 million campaign to attract tourists this summer: ‘You deserve Spain’

‘You deserve Spain’ is the motto that the Government has chosen this year for the international promotional advertising campaign from Spain as a summer destination, and that this week the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, presented at the Parador de Alcalá de Henares.

The Turespaña campaign will start this coming Monday and will last for 10 weeks. It will have a investment of 8 million euros and will be reflected in advertising inserts in media and social networks in eight European countries: the four major source markets, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, and another four countries with a growing pull for Spanish tourism, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

The director of Turespaña, Miguel Sanz, explained that the announcements will have specific creatives for the four preferred visitor niches what the campaign is going to look for this year: young people, families, adults without children and the elderly.

Of the ‘Spain awaits you’ of the summer 2020 campaign, shaken by the severe confinement of previous months in most countries, this year’s campaign tells international tourists that “Spain deserves” after a year of mobility restrictions for the pandemic.

In the ‘spots’ you see people in their homes simulating hiking on a treadmill, cooking without much success or surfing on a board on the ground, and those same people doing those same sports activities in different natural settings in Spain or enjoying the local gastronomy.

Again this campaign seeks to go beyond the classic claim of Spain as a destination for sun and beach, and will teach the benefits of this country for foreigners who prefer Spain’s culture, urban spaces or rural settings.

Turespaña has hired this year a space in the well-known London’s Piccadilly Circus Square to attract attention in one of the neuralgic points of the capital of the first country of origin of tourists for Spain. In Germany, the Government will put into circulation three buses in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt. #

Minister Reyes Maroto said that the slogan ‘You deserve Spain’ wants to be “synonymous with trust, quality and safety“The messages that the Government wishes to transfer from Spain so that tourists can overcome their” reluctance “to travel or leave their country.” Spain is already there ready to open up to the world“said the minister.