This is the “Goodtime” hotel that Pharrell Williams opens in Miami Beach – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The singer Pharrell Williams will open his first hotel this Thursday in Miami Beach, a joint project with David Grutman, owner of the restaurant and nightclub company Groot Hospitalty, which bears the name of Goodtime (Good times) in line with his famous song “Happy” (Happy).

The 266-room Goodtime Hotel has an Art Deco style, like the area where it is located, in the heart of South Beach, and a decor dominated by pastel colors that are distinctive of Miami Beach.

“We want the Goodtime Hotel to awaken a sense of revitalization and the rare and exciting excitement that comes from discovering something special,” Williams told local media.

The singer guaranteed that those who stay at his hotel will enjoy a good time in a “natural” way.

EFE / Alice Gao

Photograph provided by Alice Gao showing a general view of the pool and building of “The Goodtime Hotel” in Miami Beach (EFE)

Williams and Grutman worked alongside real estate firm Imperial Companies, architect Morris Adjmi, designer Ken Fulk and landscaper Raymond Jungles to bring the Goodtimne Hotel to life.

One of the property’s hallmarks are the pink dial telephones that are found in all rooms.

The hotel has a restaurant from the Grutman chain, Strawberry Moon, a swimming pool measuring more than 2,700 meters, a gym and a space for social activities called the Library.

“My first hotel had to break the mold,” said Grutman, who assured his guests that it is designed to feel that “all worries and anxieties have been left” from their doors.