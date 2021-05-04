This is the gaming monitor that Xiaomi will launch in a few months: curved screen and 240Hz

This new ultrawide gaming monitor from the Chinese brand will hit the market later this year.

At the end of last year we anticipated that Xiaomi was preparing the market launch of a 30-inch gaming monitor and now we can confirm that this device will become a reality in a few months and will have an ultra wide curved panel with a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

This is Xiaomi’s most advanced gaming monitor to date

According to a report published by the Chinese media IT Home, Xiaomi’s new gaming monitor will be launched during the call period 618 in China, which for those of you who do not know is one of the largest shopping events in the middle of the year in the Asian country, in which a good number of brands offer significant discounts on their products, something that greatly reminds us of Black friday in the United States and Europe.

At the level of specifications, this new Xiaomi gaming monitor will have a 30 inch ultra wide curved panel and with one of the highest refresh rates that we can find in this type of product today, 240 Hz.

We must remember that, currently, the Chinese manufacturer already has a 34 inch gaming monitor, called My Surface, which also has an ultra-wide curved panel and was launched back in October 2019.

This panel has a 3,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 21: 9, supports 121% of the sRGB color gamut, and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz along with AMD FreeSync support.

Considering all this, it is most likely that this new 30-inch Mi Surface is based on the current model and improve not only the refresh rate but some other features such as resolution or connectivity, although we will have to wait until the end of the year to see everything that this new product from the Chinese giant offers us.

