This is the funny joke Paul Rudd played on Seth Rogen

Through social media, Seth Rogen revealed a funny joke once made on him by his friend and actor, Paul Rudd. Get to know her below!

There is no doubt that both Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen are two funny people with whom you are guaranteed to laugh. On more than one occasion, both showed that they love to make jokes and that they are always having fun with their friends. Recently, it was Seth who revealed an anecdote he has with the Ant-Man protagonist.

Who would not like to enjoy the relaxation of a massage in the spa of the hotel where you are staying? Although not much we have the possibility of being able to fulfill this wish, there is no doubt that Seth Rogen can do it and I do not hesitate to fulfill this whim. The actor wanted to relax and receive a massage that would remove all the knots and stress that he carried with him in his body. But it was at that precise moment that Paul Rudd decided to completely surprise him.

Once, Seth Rogen was in the spa of a Las Vegas hotel where he was staying. By pure coincidence and without even planning it, the actor met his friend Paul Rudd there. The two maintain a good relationship after meeting in 2004 when they made the movie The Reporter, and then they also worked together on Virgin at 40 or Slightly Pregnant.

The joke that nobody knew

“Once I was in a Las Vegas hotel spa getting a massage. When I finished, I turned around and, to my surprise, Paul Rudd was giving me a massage, “actor Seth Rogen wrote on his Twitter account and added:” He saw me come in and convinced the masseur to let him take over , thinking that I would find out immediately ”.

“I did not, and Paul did all the rest,” concluded Seth Rogen in his anecdote told through the social network. Apparently, Paul Rudd could also be a masseur because, according to Seth’s account, he managed to completely relax his friend.