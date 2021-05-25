This is the Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2021

From the month of October you will be able to order the spectacular Ranger Raptor Special Edition. It is a special edition of the spectacular Ford Ranger Raptor high-performance pick-up, which has already been on our YouTube channel on several occasions. This pick-up will not only differ from other Raptors by its exterior and interior aesthetic details … to present it, Ford has recorded a fantastic spaghetti western in the desert of Almeria. You should not miss it.

Before watching the western, how is this Raptor Special Edition different from other Raptors without a last name? First of all, on the aesthetic level: Ford has applied matte black vinyls with a red outline on its bodywork, both on the hood and on the sides of the vehicle, roof and tailgate. The tow hooks located on its front – used to get out of jams in an off-road driving – are now red, and both the grille, bumpers and exterior emblems have lost their shine, becoming matte black.

Its production will be limited, but Ford has not specified how many units.

Available in Performance Blue, Conquest Gray or Frozen White, the exterior appearance of the Ranger Raptor Special Edition is even more menacing and striking. And it continues to stand out greatly with respect to its range sisters, the spectacular Ford Ranger MS-RT and the pair formed by the Ranger Stormtrak and Wolftrak. But we’ll get to that. Finally, inside, it has a red stitched on the steering wheel, leather / Alcantara seats and door trims. The instrumentation has decorative trim in gray.

On a technical level the Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition does not change one iota compared to other Raptors. It retains its frame of stringers and cross members, its rigid rear axle and its spectacular reinforced suspension scheme, with aluminum suspension arms, Fox Racing shock absorbers, a track width 150 mm greater than other Raptors and off-road tires as standard. It is a machine prepared to circulate at high speed on broken and firm terrain in poor condition, in addition to defending itself in technical areas thanks to its reducer and rear lock.

The 213 hp twin-turbo 2.0 EcoBlue engine is still connected to the same 10-speed automatic transmission.

In the promotional launch video, the Raptor Special Edition faces outlaws – several buggies, motorcycles, a Jeep Wrangler and some side-by-side – in one of the spaghetti western sets in the Tabernas desert, in Almería. He faces off alongside his doe sisters, and in the hilarious video there are explosions, rolling barrels and taut ropes, like it’s a western movie. Titled “The Good, The Bad and The Bad CSR”, it is worth seeing, although at heart it is a purely promotional content.