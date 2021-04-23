This is the first ultrafiltration tunnel, save a lot of water | Motor

Istobal has created a car wash with which, thanks to a biological recycler, the water used to clean cars can be reused.

Istobal is a company specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of washing solutions for the motor world. And one of their latest products is also sustainable: they have created a washing equipment that reuses the water used in the process, eliminating spillage thanks to a biological recycler. This is how it is and how it saves the first ultrafiltration tunnel.

It is a tunnel that uses a technology baptized by Istobal as an ultrafiltration membrane bioreactor (MBR). A system with which it is possible recycle one hundred percent of the water that a user uses to wash his vehicle, be it a car, a motorcycle, a commercial model … Thanks to this technique solids, turbidity, bacteria and viruses are eliminated in addition to minimizing the organic load and the presence of surfactants.

It is also automated and connected to be able to remotely monitor su maintenance. It is equipped with a touch screen control panel to balance flows, pressures, diagnose errors, check the levels of accumulation tanks and chemicals, the recycling rate …

How much do you save?

The key is that this ultrafiltration tunnel is the first to have biological purification and recycling. Thanks to this, it is possible to reuse the water used in the first wash without losing quality in the subsequent phases, including the osmosis phase in which fresh water is used.

The company that created it highlights that it can be applied in different scenarios that are not limited to the motor world. Beyond washing cars or large vehicles such as trucks and buses, it can also be used to clean trams or trains. Not in vain, it allows a saving of 220 liters of water in each vehicle, 300 for a bus, 870 for a train and 1,160 for a truck.

The regulations

Its use is advisable in places where washing centers have to comply with specific regulations. This is the case of countries like New Zealand where this activity is not viable without a recycling and reuse system. Australia, France, Holland, Poland and Spain also have specific regulations and limitations both in the consumption of water and in the discharge.

This article was published in Autobild by Elena Sanz Bartolomé.