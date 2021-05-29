This is the first transparent high-rise pool connecting two buildings | Life

This imposing transparent pool that connects two high-rise buildings is going to be the next attraction you’ll want to visit.

Now with the arrival of summer, surely you want to go to the pool, but if you want to try a completely innovative pool, you may be interested in stopping by London because they just opened the the first swimming pool that lies between two buildings and at a high height.

Now residents of Embassy Gardens in London they will be able to swim in a pool of 25 m long between two high-rise buildings, specifically at a height of 35 m, as they look down at the ground through its 35.5 cm thick transparent acrylic floor. Yes, it is the world’s first transparent, high-rise swimming pool between two buildings, and relatively close in the UK.

This pool called Sky Pool It has been designed by HAL Architects, including the engineering firms Arup and Eckersley O’Callaghan, and the American acrylic manufacturer Reynolds Polymer Technologies.

On the reason why the engineering team has opted for the acrylic instead of glass, it’s because “acrylic is much lighter, its clarity is much better, and the ability to create it in a uniform piece is much easier,” he explains. Paul gardner, vice president of engineering, quality and safety for Reynolds Polymer.

The reason why a swimming pool has never been created between two buildings before, It is due to the complex engineering behind the connection between them, and above at great height. And is that the pool must support the weight of the water, as well as the amount of pressure created on both sides of it, and that taking into account the wind factor.

What’s more, high-rise buildings generally move slightly due to wind load and foundation settlement, and each one individually.

Therefore, creating a link between two independently moving buildings is another important factor that engineers have taken into account.

Another challenge, was the pool transport from Grand Junction in Colorado to central LondonThe structure of the pool weighs approximately 55,398 kilos.

So that his trip would not suffer any inconvenience, the roads were closed, traffic lights and crossing signs were removed, and he was escorted by the police on a three-week trip. Later it even had to be transported up the River Thames, finally reaching its final destination thanks to the use of a mobile crane.