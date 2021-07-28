This is the first town in Spain with a 700MHz 5G network

Alcazar de San Juan (Ciudad Real). (Photo: picture alliance via dpa / picture alliance via .)

In place of the spot. Telefónica and the regional channel of Castilla-La Mancha Media have carried out this Tuesday in Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real) the first television live with 5G on the 700MHz band that has been made in Spain.

Alcázar de San Juan (30,766 inhabitants, according to the National Institute of Statistics) has become the first Spanish population with 5G coverage in 700MHz from Telefónica and one of the municipalities with the best connectivity. The direct has been the morning newscast on regional television.

The one of the direct of the autonomic chain has been the first use made by an operator in the 700MHz band after the auction that was resolved on July 21. For it, the same two trisectoral 5G radio nodes have been used in that frequency deployed by Telefónica in the framework of the tests to analyze the coexistence of 5G with DTT after the second digital dividend, as reported in a press release by the company.

Telefónica has connected the Castilla-La Mancha Media camera to 5G through a backpack with video encoding

In addition, Telefónica has connected a TV camera from Castilla-La Mancha Media with 5G technology through a backpack with H.265 video encoding from Mobile Viewpoint BV, equipped with 5G modems at 700MHz that allows live broadcasts with high quality and low lag thanks to the upload capacity of 5G.

In the transmission, the manager of Innovation of Telefónica Spain, Mercedes Fernández, and the mayor of Alcázar de San Juan, Rosa Melchor, have intervened.

The general director of Territorial Cohesion of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Alipio García Rodríguez, and the general director of Telecommunications and Organization of Audiovisual Communication Services of the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures of Spain (SETELECO) also participated. , Arturo Azcorra.

