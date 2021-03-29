This is the first pocket atlas of Mars

The pocket atlas of Mars It has 84 pages and is available in English, Hungarian and Czech. It is part of a public outreach project supported by the Europlanet Central European Hub.

“The maps in the new atlas are edited manually, using precise data from missions and models,” says Henrik Hargitai, a researcher in the Department of Media and Communications at Eötvös Loránd University. “Thematic maps that reveal patterns in physical geography have been used for decades in Earth atlases, but this is the first time they are available in an atlas of Mars.”

We can see in it each of the 30 cartographic quadrangles into which the surface of Mars has been divided by the United States Geological Survey and, for the first time in an atlas of Mars, climatic maps have also been included, showing 13 climatic zones with boundaries defined by combining seasonal temperature and frost data.