Sharp has just introduced the first high-end mobile with a refresh rate of 240Hz. This figure had been achieved at the level of touch input, but not at the screen refresh level. It is the Aquos Zero 2, a rather ambitious proposal aimed in principle at the Japanese market.

Apart from this very high refresh rate, the terminal stands out for coming from the hand of Qualcomm, be much lighter than usual, in addition to having a very interesting set of specifications.

Sharp Aquos Zero 2 datasheet

SHARP AQUOS ZERO 2

SCREEN

6.4 inches

Full HD + resolution

OLED

240 Hz

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

158 x 74 x 8.9mm

141g

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM

8GB LPDDR4

INTERNAL MEMORY

256GB UFS 3.0

DRUMS

3,130mAh

Fast charge Power Delivery

SOFTWARE

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

12 MP

20 MP ultra wide angle

FRONT CAMERA

8 MP

OTHERS

IP86

Dolby Vision

Fingerprint reader

NFC

Dual Speaker

PRICE

From $ 733 to change

240Hz for the panel, Snapdragon 855 to move the set

The Sharp Aquos 2 Zero stands out mainly for its 6.4-inch screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz. Use OLED technology, It has Full HD + resolution and is compatible with both HDR and Dolby Vision, so the panel paints quite well on paper.

Sharp has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Something that reduces costs in exchange for giving up 5G technology and some power

Apart from this striking screen, we find a Snapdragon 855 processor from Qualcomm. Curious Sharp’s commitment to the previous generation, something that allows to reduce costs by renouncing, yes, 5G connectivity. They accompany this set 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.0 memory. The battery is made up of a small 3,130mAh battery, something that allows the weight to be just 141 grams.

Regarding the photographic section we find a 12 megapixel main camera accompanied by a 20 megapixel ultra wide angle. Neither telephoto, nor macro, nor depth sensors around here. The selfie is configured with an 8-megapixel camera integrated into the notch of the terminal.

Versions and price of the Sharp Aquos Zero 2

The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 starts at a price of $ 733 to change for its 8 GB version of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The terminal has been unveiled in Taiwan and there is no news about its possible landing internationally.

