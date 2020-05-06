         This is the first insect to have toothed gears in its joints.

The tiny jumping insect Issus coleoptratus uses “toothed gears” on its joints to accurately sync your hind legs as you jump forward.

It is the first case of “mechanical gears” found in nature.

This glare is the first animal that we know to have structures in the body that work as gears, which synchronize the propulsion impulse of the hind legs.

All in all, this ability is lost fast.: As I. coleoptratus passes from the nymph to the adult state, these gears disappear.

Insects of the genus Issus, commonly called ‘grasshoppers’, are found throughout Europe and North Africa. The discoverers of these gears they used electron microscopes and high-speed video capture to discover the existence of the gear and also discover its exact function.

The reason for the gear, they say, is coordination: to jump, both of the insect’s hind legs must push forward at the same time. Because they both swing sideways, if one extended a fraction of a second before the other, it would push the insect off course to the right or to the left, instead of jumping forward.

The gears are located on the top of the insect’s hind legs (in segments known as the trochanter) and include 10 to 12 conical teeth, each about 80 micrometers wide (or 80 millionths of a meter).

In all the cases studied, the same number of teeth was present on each hind leg, and the gears were perfectly matched. The teeth even have rounded curves at the base, A design built into artificial mechanical gears because it reduces wear over time.

