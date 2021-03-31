This is the first folding terminal of the Chinese brand

Xiaomi is celebrating the second part of its “Mega launch” of new devices, in which it has just presented, as we anticipated a few days ago, its new terminal within the Mi Mix range, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, a smartphone that becomes the first device from the Chinese manufacturer to have ** a folding screen and to use Liquid Lens technology in a smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold: all the information

Xiaomi Mi Mix FoldFeatures and technical specificationsDimensions156.8 x 74.5 x 8.67 millimetersWeight179 gramsScreenPrincipal: 8.01 inch folding

Cover display: 6.23-inch, 90 Hz Resolution 2K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 12/16 GB RAM LPDDR5 Operating System MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 CamerasTriple camera: 108 MP main + 13 MP ultra wide angle with a 123º field of view + 5 MP telemacro with 30X zoom

Battery 5,020 mAh

67W fast charging Others Foldable design with book-style form factor

Xiaomi desktop mode

Four Harman Kardon Speakers with Dolby Vision

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold arrives to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Huawei Mate X2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has a 8.01-inch flexible AMOLED screen without creases with 2K resolution, which is made of high-strength steel, and that when folded becomes a traditional smartphone with a 6.52 inch panel with HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sample rate.

The engine of this new terminal is the same processor that the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11i mount, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most advanced processor of the American manufacturer to date.

In addition, in this Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold a revolutionary has been included butterfly type liquid cooling system* which will prevent this device from getting hot when you are playing demanding titles.

This new Xiaomi terminal is equipped with a triple rear camera module composed of a 108 MP main sensor that uses 9-pixel-in-1 Pixel Binning technology to achieve high-quality photos, a sensor 13 megapixel ultra wide angle with a 123º field of view and one 30x telemacro lens which has Liquid Lens technology, which is the first time it has been applied to the camera of a mobile terminal, which allows the focal length to be dynamically adjusted to achieve more precise shots.

At the level of autonomy, this terminal has a great 5,020 mAh battery with 67W fast charge, which is one of the fastest on the market today.

Another of the highlights of this terminal is the sound section, since it has four stereo speakers, something never seen before on a smartphone, signed by Harman Kardon that have Dolby Vision technology.

This folding terminal of the Chinese brand has a function that turns the terminal into a PC using a desktop mode that is activated by simply sliding the screen and that it has a start menu and a control center in the purest Windows 10 style.

One of the great concerns of the holders of a folding terminal is its durability, for this reason, this Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold This Mi Mix Fold can be folded up to a million times without suffering any kind of damage.

Availability and prices

This Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold will go on sale officially in China on April 16 with the following prices:

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 12 + 256 GB-9,999 yuan-1,295 euros to changeXiaomi Mi Mix Fold 12 + 512 GB -10,999 yuan-1,425 euros to changeXiaomi Mi Mix Fold Ceramic Special Edition 16 + 512 GB -12,999 yuan-1,685 euros to change

