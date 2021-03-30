this is the first folding mobile from Xiaomi

Another day, another Xiaomi. But, on this occasion, it is a rather special model, as it is the first folding mobile of the Chinese brand, which they have dubbed the Mi Mix Fold. In this way, the company follows in the wake of other brands such as Samsung or Huawei, who have also entered this market in recent years.

For the brand, it is such a special product that they have even decided to revive the Mi Mix brand for it. Part of that family, let us remember, are products such as the Mi Mix Alpha or the original Mi Mix, two smartphones that, at the time of their launch, were out of the usual mold in the sector.

What features does Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold have?

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, as can be seen in the images, resembles both the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 in format. It has a screen on the outside, designed for everyday use, and another on the inside, close in dimensions to a compact tablet like the iPad mini. The technical characteristics of each one are the following:

Interior screen. 8.01 inches, 387 pixels per inch, AMOLED technology, 600 nits of maximum brightness, supports Dolby Vision and supports the DCI-P3 standard.Exterior screen. 6.52 inches, 90 Hz, AMOLED technology, 700 nits of maximum brightness, compatible with Dolby Vision and resolution of 2520 x 840 pixels.

Inside, the Mi Mix Fold has top-notch hardware, how could it be otherwise. The backbone is a Snapdragon 888 processor, the most powerful SoC Qualcomm offers right now. It also has a large capacity battery (5,020 mAh), fast charging of 67 watts and four speakers supervised by the well-known firm Harman Kardon.

One aspect in which Xiaomi has placed special emphasis is on productivity. And, for this, it has developed a desktop mode that completely changes the interface of the phone when it is open and is more similar to that of a computer. The idea of ​​this PC mode is that the Mi Mix Fold becomes a total productivity machine closer to an advanced tablet or a computer.

‘Liquid’ lenses and own processor

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold not only stands out for its folding screen. The Chinese brand has implemented in this phone a series of photographic innovations that are quite interesting. One of them is the “Liquid Lens” technology, which allows faster focusing and also makes the telephoto lens also act as a macro camera by making the lens surface adopt a flat or convex shape.

The other innovation is found on the silicon side. The brand has unveiled the Surge C1, an Image Signal Processor (ISP) that operates independently of the main SoC and promises to aid in focus, white balance, and dynamic range. It is also the first chip of its kind that the brand designs and implements in one of its products.

On the other hand, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold has a total of three cameras on the back: a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of three optical magnifications. This last camera is the one with the “liquid” lens.

The cheapest folding mobile of the moment

Xiaomi has not confirmed if this phone will go on sale in the West, but it has revealed what its price will be in China, its native country: 9,999 yuan. This figure is equivalent to just over 1,200 euros in Europe, so the Mi Mix Fold, if it were to be sold in the West, would be much cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is close to 2,000 euros.

This price corresponds to the cheapest version, which has 256 GB of storage. The brand will also manufacture versions with 512 GB and ceramic finishes.

This news is in development. To read the latest version, refresh the page after a few minutes.

More on this topic