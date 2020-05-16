Although the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) is showing its most critical phase in some countries, other entities celebrate the end of the pandemic in its territory.

It is the case of Slovenia, a country that after several weeks fighting against the virus, this Thursday was able to say goodbye to its restrictive measures so it has reopened its borders.

“Today Slovenia has the best clinical situation in Europe, which allows us to end the epidemic state, “said the Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

This action comes after they were confirmed only 35 cases in the last 14 days, which represents a rate of infection lower than One percent, reason why the government has decided to cancel the state of epidemic by the virus SARS-CoV-2.

The Prime Minister of #Slovenia, Janez Jansa, reported that “he has the best epidemic situation in Europe”, with 35 # COVID19 cases in the last 14 days, so the #borders will open on May 31 for the entire #European Union . 📷 TW / @ JJansaSDS @ Notimex_TV • #Notimex pic.twitter.com/auTG6Iey4c – Notimex (@Notimex) May 15, 2020

Although its borders will be reopened from next May 31 for all the European Union, some preventive measures will be maintained to avoid possible contagions such as the prohibition of public meetings, the use of protective masks and respect for the rules of social distancing.

It was from last March 12 when the Slovenian government declared to COVID-19 As a national epidemic, it has since put various safety and health measures into action to prevent the spread of the virus.

After the new decree, shopping centers and hotels with up to 30 beds will be opened from the following week, and economic support actions to help the population and businesses will also end.

With information from Euronews, Diario de Yucatán

