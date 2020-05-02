BAM Infra Nederland has developed the first electric compactor roller tandem, for road asphalting, from a reconverted diesel unit. The adaptation work has been carried out for a year and a half and the first test has been carried out in a real work in the Netherlands. According to the company, the success of the experience opens the door to the electrification of the machinery that forms a complete asphalt equipment.

BAM is a Dutch construction company responsible for sustainability and innovation. His projects are not limited to creating infrastructures of all kinds but in them he shows his commitment to future mobility and the energy transition. The current market offers very few options when it comes to electrical civil engineering machinery. The offer is limited to some excavators and trucks or dumpers, but there are no more specific vehicles, such as street and road asphalt equipment.

The company BAM had to face this problem, which went to a non-existent market to acquire it. Faced with this difficulty, its engineers turned to an old 10 ton diesel unit to convert it into an electric vehicle that meets the conditions required by a machine of this type.

The BAM Infra compactor has already worked on a site in the Netherlands.

Unlike other construction machinery, the work of a compactor roller is limited to making several passes on the newly laid asphalt to regularize and stabilize its surface. His work does not require great efforts, contrary to what happens to earthmoving machinery such as excavators or trucks. For this reason, it is one of the machines that facilitates electrification the most, since, once the energy consumption is known, it is easy to size the capacity of its battery to support an intense workday. BAM ensures that each full recharge allows you to work continuously for eight hours, and that to recover the capacity of the battery it will require between three and five hours of shutdown.

The result is a compactor roller that works without emissions and in complete silence. This machine has been used for the first time on a construction project in the municipality of Almere located in the center of the Netherlands. According to the company, its electric drive system saves 73 liters of fuel every day and prevents around 236 kilograms of CO2 from being sent into the atmosphere.

BAM road asphalt equipment.

The electric roller is just a first step in this BAM Infra pilot experience. The success of this first experience has led the company to consider the possibility of developing a completely emission-free road construction train. The machinery that works in front of the paver would be formed by the milling machine, the sweepers that remove the remains of the old asphalt paving and the irrigation truck from the previous primer. Next the paver would be placed and immediately after the compaction equipment in which this compactor and the pneumatic rollers are included.

As a complement to the electrification of all the machinery, there would also be room for the use of hydrogen fuel cells that could be useful in heavy vehicles that require more energy for their jobs or even for trucks that service the asphalting process.

