This is the first data obtained by the Madrid emissions radar

The Madrid emission radar It was the protagonist of quite a few controversies a couple of years ago, when it was first announced. This device, which is a pioneer in Spain, has been working for just over a month in the central street Prim and now you can start to analyze the data obtained. It is still in the pilot phase and the tests will last until the end of June, so it is not sanctioning the most polluting vehicles or anything like that.

This peculiar cabin measuring emissions of road traffic only informs the user through a luminous panel when its emissions are high, medium or low. The Madrid City Council initiative contributes to the development of the Air Quality and Sustainability Ordinance on smoke control. What is intended is that those vehicles that exceed the permitted limits recheck emissions at the ITV. There will be more of these radars in different parts of the city throughout this year.

This emission radar is capable of detect the actual emissions of each vehicle in circulationas well as the speed and acceleration in its wake. It is also capable of identifying the vehicle’s license plate to know the details of its technical sheet and see if the emissions are above the established limit. Located on Prim Street for 36 days it has been able to register a total of 67,388 vehicles, of which 77% are passenger cars.

What has been most closely monitored is that 4.7% of these cars did not have an environmental label and have been responsible for 29% of emissions totals that have been captured in this area. As we said, there is still no fine or prohibition, but things could change in the future. At the moment, the city council is doing statistical tests to know the characteristics of the vehicles. The next step will be the obligation to go through the ITV for those with high smoke emissions. It is also being considered to send the personalized information at home to the holders.

