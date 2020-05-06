Sao Paulo.-The capital of the tropical state of Maranhao was practically paralyzed on Tuesday, becoming the first Brazilian city to implement containment measures in hopes of preventing the pandemic of the new coronavirus from spilling over into the health system of one of the poorest entities in the country.

Approximately 1.5 million people in Sao Luís and three neighboring cities have been confined to their homes, except for some essential tasks, such as buying groceries and going to pharmacies. Most businesses have suspended their activities, as have schools and public transportation. The parks are closed, and residents cannot go out to exercise.

Hours after the order went into effect, Maranhao state health secretary Carlos Eduardo Lula said the capital seemed like a “ghost town.” Hardly anyone was on the main avenues, he noted. The police put up some checkpoints on the busiest streets, and those who wanted to pass had to prove they were doing essential work or have a receipt from a supermarket or pharmacy.

Governor Flávio Dino’s decree will last 10 days, initially, and applies to a fifth of the state’s population.

The order came despite President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that only the elderly and other high-risk populations should stay home. The president and his supporters have criticized local leaders who imposed stricter measures in the face of the increase in coronavirus cases.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. But in some, especially in the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases, it can cause more serious symptoms, and even death.

Although not as restrictive as orders imposed in some parts of Asia, Dino’s decree aims to keep people inside as much as possible. Fears of the impending shutdown prompted panic buying last week, though supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

“We are not looking for a total closure, we have maintained the basic level of activities and we will be observing,” Dino said during a video call with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

With a population of 7.1 million people, the state has confirmed 4,530 cases, most in and around Sao Luís. More than 270 people have died from the virus. Experts say that the lack of evidence in Brazil means that the official figures are lower than the real ones.

The confinement order was filed just as coronavirus cases are overwhelming city hospitals, according to Lula, who told the AP that the local health system was headed for collapse. He defined that as not having a single vacancy, something he hopes to avoid by increasing the number of beds and, now, by keeping people in their homes.

In March, most Brazilian governors recommended that people stay home, but did not establish penalties for noncompliance.

The new decree for Sao Luís includes fines for non-compliance of up to $ 360.

Other states weigh similar measures. Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel is considering imposing confinement in high-risk areas, according to reports from the O Globo newspaper. In the neighboring state of Pará, Governor Hélder Barbalho said Monday that he could implement one in areas such as Belém, the state capital located at the mouth of the Amazon river.

In contrast, the governor of the state of Santa Catarina, Carlos Moisés – Bolsonaro’s ally – began to relax the restrictions and later images of people circulated in a shopping center that was reopened on April 22 in the city of Blumenau. Health authorities have observed a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the city and state.

“We have a national challenge, but the federal government continues to sabotage the efforts to face it,” said Governor Dino. Bolsonaro “makes our work more difficult,” he said.

As in other parts of the world, the debate over the response to the coronavirus has become political. Bolsonaro has criticized the governors for too strict restrictions; In his attempt to withdraw them, he has repeatedly clashed with the courts, part of the growing tensions between Brazilian institutions.

