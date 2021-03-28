This is the fine that grows the most and perhaps the fault lies not with the drivers

Enlarge

ACD March 26, 2021

During 2020, in the course of the pandemic, there has been a fine that has multiplied: the non-identification of the sanctioned driver.

Despite the fact that in 2020 mobility was reduced (and traffic fines as well), there is a sanction that has grown significantly, as much as 27.6 percent. These are the fines for not identifying the driver of the vehicle that has committed the offense, according to data collected by Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA).

For the organization for the defense of drivers, however, it sees as something “very suspicious” the large increase in this type of sanctions which, as you know, cancels the possibility of prompt payment (reduction of 50 percent of the fee) and that involves the payment of double or triple the amount of the fines.

Postal delivery and bureaucracy, main responsible

And all this in a scenario that, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, in which car trips were reduced by 25 percent and the number of fines issued by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) fell by almost 18 percent.

However, in 2020, Traffic processed 60,418 complaints for not identifying the driver, 13,100 more than the previous year. It is the type of infraction that has grown the most since the coronavirus pandemic began, and the AEA believes that this may be due to the difficulties for postal services to be able to notify complaints in the homes of the interested parties.

Another reason that AEA sees in this increase is the Difficulty for citizens to be able to present written documents with the driver’s identification in administrative records. Making an appointment with an official body has become “a heroic act and almost impossible to carry out,” according to the AEA.

The no driver identification prevents you from benefiting from the 50 percent reduction in the amount of penalties if they are paid within the voluntary period (first 20 calendar days).

«If you don’t identify the driver, it will be considered a very serious offense, which can lead to the imposition of a fine of significant amount, from which you will also not be able to benefit from the 50 percent reduction for payment within the voluntary period, “explains the General Directorate of Traffic.