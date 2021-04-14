This is the final result of the liposuction of Andrea, former contestant of ‘The island of temptations’

Andrea Gasca He is in one of the best moments of his life, and he has just recovered from a aesthetic intervention with which she could not be happier. So much so, that lor has shared with all his fans on social networks.

Through a story on her official Instagram account, the former contestant of The Island of Temptations, has told her experience with the intervention and has shown the result.

It was a few months ago when he announced that he was going to Turkey to reshape his body through high definition liposuction. With a pink top and thong has boasted of the spectacular before and after of your speech.

Andrea Gasca after her liposuction.ANDREA GASCA / INSTAGRAM

Vaser Lipo is a surgical procedure through which the patient can transfer localized fat of certain areas in which an excess of it is generated to inject it into the desired areas of the body empower.

“There are many of you who have become interested in this surgery after seeing my experience. I am super happy“, said the Catalan to give her opinion on the intervention.

In addition, he has also taken the opportunity to talk about his experience in the country: “I have felt very comfortable. At all times we have had a translator, who has acted as a tour guide. They have helped us a lot. Language is not a problem and the country is super safe and very beautiful. ”