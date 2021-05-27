This is the fight to replace Zidane at Real Madrid: Allegri, Raúl, Conte …

Zinedine Zidane has already told Real Madrid that he will not continue next season despite having a valid contract. It is the second time that the Frenchman leaves his post, although on the first occasion he did so after winning the third consecutive Champions League, which now leaves a little sad taste when Zidane said goodbye after a blank year.

Be that as it may, the decision has already been made and has been transferred to the players as well. Now, Real Madrid is working to sign his replacement, with three prominent candidates to sit on the Madrid bench.

Massimiliano Allegri

The one who was a technician of the Juventus until 2019 he is the favorite of the Real Madrid Board to lead the team. His time in the Turin team was very successful, winning five consecutive scudettos.

Allegri has been waiting for how things were finally developing at Real Madrid, with Zidane’s departure in the air until this Wednesday, and has waited for the white club despite having offers from clubs in his country like, precisely the Juve or the Inter of MIlán.

Antonio Conte

And that’s where Conte comes in who, despite conquer the league with Inter eleven years later, has decided to leave the Nerazzurri due to disagreements with the interista leadership.

Conte is a name that has always flown over the white house when the bench has been available, although it seems that of the three offers that are being considered. yours is the most remote to materialize.

Raul Gonzalez

Although Allegri, due to his experience on the big benches, is better positioned in the fight, the option Raúl, current Castilla coach, is not ruled out at all. Is a legend of the house who knows the club perfectly And that, as happened with Zidane, knowing what it means to be a star in Madrid, his management of the dressing room would be exemplary.

However, has offers in Germany to make the jump to the first division of the benches and he values ​​harnessing himself away from Madrid so that, when the time comes to be Real’s coach, he will do so with more experience.

Whoever is finally chosen, the news will become official in the coming days to lay the foundations of the new white cycle, pending the official announcement of Zidane and his public farewell.