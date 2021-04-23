This is the fight for salvation in La Liga

04/23/2021 at 12:31 PM CEST

Quique Briz

The final stretch of the season arrives in The league and everything is still to be decided. While in the upper zone there is an exciting fight for the league title, the battle that is lived below for not relegation is not far behind. During the remaining six days, Getafe, Alavés, Huesca, Elche, Valladolid and Eibar They will star in an agonizing fight that will save three teams and abandon as many in hell. Let’s see how each team arrives.

Getafe (31 points)

During the season, we have not used to seeing Getafe in the lower part of the table. However, the dangerous dynamics in which she is involved has set off alarms in the Coliseum. Right now, there are four points that separate him from the burning, and may be less if he continues to extend his streak of poor results, in which he has won a game in the last ten days. Ahead, he has direct duels against Huesca this weekend and Eibar in two weeks, and he knows that regaining the path of victory could definitely save him.

Calendar: Huesca (F), Villarreal (F), Eibar (C), Celta (F), Levante (C) and Granada (F)

Goal average: Won against Elche, tied with Alavés and lost with Valladolid.

Alavés (30 points)

Just two weeks ago, the Alaves He seemed dead due to a very bad dynamic of results that placed him fully in the red zone of the table. The bad defensive baggage of the Basque team placed it as one of the main candidates to lose the category. However, the arrival of Javier Calleja placeholder image to Mendizorrotza It has come from pearls, adding with the new coach a draw and two victories at home against Huesca Y Villarreal that leave the descent to three points. The babazorro team also has two direct duels ahead: they must still play at home against Eibar Y Elche.

Calendar: Valencia (F), Eibar (F), Levante (C), Elche (F), Granada (C) and Seville (F)

Goal average: Won against Valladolid, tied with Getafe and Huesca.

Valladolid (28 points)

Five days without winning takes the Real Valladolid, something that has placed him on the verge of descent. The set of Sergio Gonzalez saved an important point in the final stretch this Wednesday against a direct rival such as Elche, something that allowed him to stay one more day out of the burning. It must be taken into account that the Pucelano team has a pending match against the Athletic club, which could not be played because the Basques were contesting the final of Cup.

However, Valladolid’s calendar is not easy: it is the only one below that does not have direct duels left and has yet to play with Betis, Villarreal, Real society or Atlético de Madrid On the last day, he could perfectly be playing the title in Pucela.

Calendar: Cádiz (C), Athletic Club (F), Betis (C), Valencia (F), Villarreal (C), Real Sociedad (F) and Atlético de Madrid (C)

Goal average: Won against Getafe, tied with Elche and lost with Eibar, Huesca and Alavés.

Huesca (27 points)

It is clear that the arrival of Pacheta to the Huesca It has completely changed his face. However, it is difficult for the Alto Aragonese team to add in the games and right now it is the team that marks the relegation with 27 points. The two consecutive victories against I raised Y Elche they made him leave the danger zone a long time later, but two defeats in recent games have brought him back to relegation. The only direct rival ahead is the Getafe, while having complicated compromises with Betis or Real society, which may be playing the European positions.

Calendar: Getafe (C), Real Sociedad (C), Cádiz (F), Athletic Club (C), Betis (F) and Valencia (C).

Goal average: Won over Elche and Valladolid and tied with Alavés and Eibar.

Elche (27 points)

The team that had less time to prepare a competitive squad in the First Division – promoted in mid-August – faces the final stretch of the championship with 27 points, the same as the Huesca. The people of Elche are the worst defense in the category with 49 goals against and it costs them a lot to add three at a time, something necessary if they want to save themselves. In total there are seven days without winning and the decision of Fran Escribà to relegate the goalkeeper Edgar badia to the bench in the last two days. Ahead, they face a tough commitment to him Athletic and a direct duel before him Alaves in the Martinez Valero.

Calendar: Levante (C), Atlético de Madrid (C), Real Sociedad (F), Alavés (C), Cádiz (F) and Athletic Club (C).

Goal average: Won against Eibar, tied with Valladolid and lost with Getafe and Huesca.

Eibar (23 points)

For dynamics and sensations, the Eibar from Jose Luis Mendilibar seems the number one candidate to lose the category. A horrible second round has placed him in the red lantern of the table with 23 points, five from salvation. His last victory in the League dates from January 3 and the remaining calendar does not seem easy: he still has to deal with Real society, Betis Y Barcelona on the last day, with the Catalans playing for the league title in Ipurúa. In this way, each game that passes for him Eibar begins to take on an importance of life and death, especially the one who will play next week against him Alaves, which marks salvation right now.

Calendar: Real Sociedad (C), Alavés (C), Getafe (F), Betis (C), Valencia (F) and Barcelona (C).

Goal average: Won against Valladolid, tied with Huesca and lost with Elche.

There will be six days with several direct duels between teams of those involved in which the six involved will play it all. Except in the case of Getafe, which would bring salvation back on track and reunite with victory, and Eibar, which should score a good number of points, the rest of the candidates are really tied and will star in an exciting fight.