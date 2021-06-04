This is the Ferrari Roma, the cheapest Ferrari you can buy | Motor

A Ferrari within everyone’s reach? Of course not. Otherwise it would not be a Ferrari …

The term cheap is very relative in the sports car micro-universe. Even more so in that of the mythical Italian brand.

The Ferrari Roma is the cheapest Ferrari you can buy. Still it possibly costs more than your house. But the definition is correct. Voucher 220,000 euros With the most basic equipment, and with the few extras that you add, it reaches 250,000 euros. But it is the minimum amount with which you will be able to take a new Ferrari from the dealership.

Beyond its price, the Ferrari Roma is very interesting because it is quite different from the rest of the catalog of the Prancing Horse. Your design style coupe calls attention, as well as the fact that it is currently the only 4-seater Ferrari, waiting for the SUV that is in production.

It is a Ferrari for long trips with the whole family, something that is very unusual for the brand.

Of course, do not be fooled by its 4 seats. Remains a Ferrari with the performance of a sports car.

As our colleague Enrique León tells us in Top Gear, we are facing a beast that measures 4.66 meters long and equips a V8 engine with 620 hp. It is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km / h in 3.4 seconds and reaching the 320 km / h top speed.

Do you still think that it is not a sports car?

Despite being the cheapest Ferrari, it is still unaffordable for most. It is part of the brand identity of the Italian firm. For the vast majority of mortals they are cars to admire and dream of, but not to drive.

Still nothing is eternal, and even the classics have to evolve. Ferrari is already working on its first electric car, to which they have already set a date. It will arrive in 2025, and promises to keep all the benefits of the gasoline versions. Being Ferrari, we are sure of it …