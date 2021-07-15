this is the favorite Spanish destination to enjoy the holidays

Cala Mitjana on the island of Menorca. (Photo: .)

Summer is coming and with it the long-awaited vacations in which to disconnect from the daily routine.

Although the increase in coronavirus cases in the last week has put any plan in check, many are those who decide to go out and travel to tourist destinations in which to relax.

But, what is the favorite destination to go on vacation in Spain? The Lonely Planet travel guide has tried to answer this complicated question from its Instagram account.

As options, they gave their followers a score of national options and, in the end, the winner was Menorca. The macro-survey has been very even and the Balearic island has only won by six points, receiving 53% of the votes compared to 47% for Galicia.

“Lonely Planet travelers have chosen in our Instagram stories, after close votes, the island of Menorca as the favorite destination for summer 2021. In second place in your preferences as a destination for this summer has been Galicia. Thank you all for participating! ”, Has written the profile of the guide.

In addition, they have summarized Menorca as a place with “beaches with crystal clear waters, charming villages with whitewashed houses or placid landscapes.”

