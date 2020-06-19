Starting a video conference meeting on Google Meet is now faster and easier than ever. Just type in your browser “meet.new” and the room will be ready.

Maybe you did not know, but in late 2018, Google released the shortcuts or shortcuts to its G Suite tools.

It is a service that allows users to start a new text document, a spreadsheet and other types of documents directly from the browser’s address bar. Works in any browser and all you have to do is type the document type followed by .new, for example doc.new.

A few months later, those at Mountain View extended shortcuts or shortcuts to third-party services, such as Spotify. Thus, to create a new playlist on Spotify, just type playlist.new in the address bar, or link.new to create a shortened link in Bitly.

If you are away from your friends, family or colleagues, this is not an excuse for not maintaining communication with them. Here are five applications that allow you to make group video calls to continue talking to these people.

Now, Google just added a shortcut to its star service of the moment: Google Meet. The new communication needs derived from confinement have made video calling applications live a golden age. Users are in demand both for virtual work meetings and to talk with friends and family, which has favored the rapid growth of platforms such as Zoom.

In view of these new circumstances, Google decided to open Meet, its payment service for meetings by videoconference, so that users will have free access until next September.

If a few days ago the Mountain View company provided access to the tool from Gmail and already allows you to join a meeting by Meet from the mail, now it makes it possible Start a video conference even faster and easier using the shortcut.

Using Google Meet is extremely simple. However, we are going to teach you some tricks that will facilitate the handling of the tool and that you should know.

All you have to do is type in the address bar of your meet.new browser and, if you are logged in with your Google keys, in a few seconds the room will be ready to invite participants. That easy!

If you did not know the Google shortcuts, then we leave you a list with the most popular so you can benefit from them:

Doc.new – Launch a document in Google Docs.

Sheet.new – Launches a spreadsheet.

Slide.new – Start a slide show.

Form.new: start a form.

Site.new – Launches a website on Google Sites.

Cal.new – Create a new event on the Google calendar.

Playlist.new – Create a new playlist on Spotify.

Story.new: new post on Medium.

Canva.new: Start a new design in Canva.

Webex.new – Start a new meeting room in Webex.

Link.new – Create a shortened link in Bitly.

Invoice.new – Create and customize invoices in Stripe.

Api.new: direct access to RunKit.

Coda.new: direct access to Coda.

Music.new – Create artwork for music releases on OVO Sound.