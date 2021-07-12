This is the family to whom Djokovic gave his racket after the final

One of the most unnoticed gestures took place right at the conclusion of the final of Wimbledon 2021. Novak Djokovic He was heading determinedly to the stands, specifically towards the little girl of a family who was going to be rewarded with an incredible gift: the racket with which the Serbian was proclaimed champion. Is about Ivanka Li, a 7-year-old girl who had prepared with her father a banner in support of the Serbian. “Novak is everything a tennis champion should be. He is hardworking and humble, he is everything, “said the father of the little girl about Nole, who decided to give her that gift for all his support throughout the title match.

Meet the London family who Novak Djokovic handed his racket to after Wimbledon glory

Djokovic walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, after she and her father held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck in the men’s finalhttps: //t.co/.xM2vpJU – C Kristjánsdóttir ● – (@CristinaNcl) July 11, 2021