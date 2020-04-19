YouTube is the main platform where people can find videos of almost any type. Twitch is specially designed for video game streaming. And Facebook has been eating part of both toasts for years. Now, he will launch his own video game streaming application for mobile phones to continue gaining ground in a world where it is increasingly present and in which it is currently ranked third, even having 2.5 billion monthly users on its social network.

Facebook is planning to post Facebook Gaming tomorrow Monday April 20, according to online media The New York Times. The application will not only allow you to view video game videos both delayed and live, but also the video authors will have their place on the platform to create them. The application will be available on Android and later on iOS once “Apple approves it.”

Facebook Gaming: the new video game streaming app for the social network

The app, which has already been tested in both Southeast Asia and Latin America for the past year and a half, comes at a key moment for Facebook: many millions of people are confined to their homes with little to do due to coronavirus, plus advertising revenue has fallen. But, while Facebook’s intention is to put ads on videos, this will not happen immediately after launch; They first aim to get a large enough audience.

We could not wait for Facebook not to take a step forward in a sector that is increasingly economically important – it is estimated that the gaming sector will manage 160 billion dollars during 2020 – and that it has become especially relevant during these months. In fact, the original release was not scheduled until June 2020, but Facebook has finished rushing.

However, this application is actually an extension of the videos section of the social network, only it will come to life separately as at the time the camera app or Facebook Paper did, the failed application that was intended to become the magazine of mobile phones. However, with the Go Live function of Facebook Gaming it aims to make things even easier: you can streaming from your own mobile phone with just a few simple steps, made the process much easier than with its rival applications, while with Twitch, for example, you need to install other applications or connect the phone to the computer.

Facebook told NYT to focus on mobile phones: «On the phone, if you are with the app open and using it, it must be in the foreground. You can’t do anything else on your mobile phone, and that’s extremely powerful [no como en el ordenador, que puedes dejar el vídeo de fondo y hacer otras cosas]».

