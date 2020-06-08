Selling through electronic commerce has become an important bet for brands to maintain their commercial expectations.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us how relevant consumption is.

In this scenario, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the relevance of digital.

The automotive market is one of the most traditional in the world, however, various situations have forced it to take steps towards commercialization through electronic commerce and innovating in new categories such as electric cars and autonomous driving.

Faced with these challenges, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the experience that these brands have had in being able to migrate to digital.

We have already seen firms like Volkswagen experimenting with strategies such as preselling its cars through Amazon. Nissan for example decided sell cars through social networks and now, Peugeot It has been completely launched for sale by electronic commerce with the launch of a site especially for this activity, which gives us a guideline of the strategies that brands are following to remain relevant in the market.

5 books you should read right now

In this interview with Gerardo Carmona, Director of Marketing at Peugeot Mexico, shares with us how it has been the experience for an automotive brand to migrate to digital and do it at a time of great challenge in the market, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that this It has imposed on the consumer, but above all on brands so that they can continue to be commercially efficient.

Cup Noodle throws a toy soup

Merca2.0 – Why would a consumer buy a car from an e-commerce site?

Gerardo Carmona – We know the importance that the purchase of a car represents, it is the second highest value asset after a home. However, buying any item online has become more and more normal, and due to the current situation, which will force businesses to re-design their business strategies, as well as the self-protection of customers towards avoiding leaving home, it is that we see this first phase of online experience towards the purchase of a car.

Gay pride month: brands that are committed to inclusion

Merca2.0 – Do you consider that the Peugeot e-commerce site will serve largely as an advertising strategy for the brand or have you only thought of it as a sales channel?

GC – Both. It is a sales channel that is gaining relevance among Mexican consumers, but it is also a website that very simply provides the key information that customers want to know about our vehicles, including being able to compare prices and availability between versions, all within a graphic environment typical of the Peugeot brand and in line with our strategy of innovation and technological efficiency.

Merca2.0 – Now that you are making this effort in e-commerce, what changes did you see in talent management in your company to make it possible, what positions did you create, what careers did you hire for the first time?

GC – It was actually a project that was on the list, but we had to accelerate it. The entire Marketing team was incredibly mobilized to develop the platform in record time, together with our advertising and media agencies. But in order to get there, we made several changes to the team the previous year, separating the responsibilities of our digital communication areas to achieve a greater focus on all of the brand’s digital projects.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299