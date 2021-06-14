This is the exclusive sports car that Jenson Button sponsors only for 62 chosen

Enlarge

June 14, 2021

Radford comes to life with the development of an exclusive sports car based on a Lotus model. Jenson Button is behind the project.

After 17 years in Formula 1, the British driver Jenson button He left the top competition in 2017, but that did not mean that he said goodbye to competition (he has continued to compete in races in other disciplines) or that he forgot about the cars.

Proof of this is that the 2009 Formula 1 world champion is one of the members of the team behind the rebirth of the historic Radford car body brand, which will launch its first model later this year. The new car will be called “Project 62”As it will be limited to just 62 models worldwide, the car has been suggested to ‘pay homage’ to the original Lotus model, the Type 62, first launched in the late 1960s.

Only for 62 lucky ones

“As a lover of British cars, I’m excited that Radford has the honor of working alongside Lotus to pay tribute to the truly impressive original Type 62 from 1969, “said Button. “With the dynamic development of our car well advanced, we are working hard to make sure we do this car justice.”

The little information revealed by Radford hints that the new Project 62 will be a two-seater mid-engined coupewith a “sleek, elegant and welcoming” aesthetic, but which will prioritize the driver’s enjoyment over design.

Radford was one of the most emblematic car body companies of the last century and made luxury versions of Rolls Royce, Bentley and Mini. The brand achieved some notoriety for providing the Beatles with a range of specially adapted vehicles and for creating the bodywork for the iconic Ford GT40.

“Our first model is unique, dating back to the iconic Lotus 62 of the late 1960s and evoking the passion that project brought with it and what it meant to Lotus. We’re only going to build 62 of these cars, which means they are already ultra rare and exclusive. We have already had a significant interest in the model, but we are only accepting requests from potential customers, ”concluded Radford Design Director Mark Stubbs.